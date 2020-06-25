Earth tremor with magnitude 4.2 hits Accra, Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

According to geologists, a moderate earthquake was felt in some parts of Accra in Ghana at around 10:45pm on Wednesday, June 24, the BBC pidgin reports.

Nicholas Opoku, a senior Seismologist for Geological Survey Department in Ghana, revealed that the earthquake reached magnitude 4.2.

The tremor was reportedly felt three times in the space of 10 minutes, with the fist occurring around 10:45pm and others following continuously creating panic among residents in Accra.

Some of the areas the tremor was felt included; Gbawe, McCarthy Hill, Kaneshie, Tesano, Dansoman, Dunkanaa, Lapaz, Achimota, Santa Maria, Adenta, Weija, Madina, Kwabenya, East Legon, Nsawam, Koforidua, Swedru, Dodowa, Tema among others.

According to Africa Updates, there were no reports of any major devastation to property and life as a result of the tremor.

Ghana have experienced two earth tremors. These tremors were recorded in Accra, the capital.

Residents in the affected areas took to social media to share their worries:

Who experienced the earth tremor at 10:50pm. Really shook our building like bad — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) June 24, 2020

Three times my guy. Cant even sleep now. Misuro ruff #earthtremor — Èśqůïřē (@rivons2) June 24, 2020

Frightening 🥺 — BENJI 😷 (@Menp3kasa) June 24, 2020

Below is a footage of the tremor according to a social media user

CCTV footage of the Earth Tremor in Accra #earthtremor pic.twitter.com/NEfW7F1je8 — Follow for Follow🇬🇭 (@bright_aweh) June 25, 2020

