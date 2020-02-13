E- Business: SMEDAN distributes computers to trained youths

ADVERTISEMENT

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has flagged off the distribution of computers to youths trained on E- Business.

Speaking at the flag off exercise in Katsina, the Director General of the agency, Dr. Dikko Radda, said about 300 youths drawn from six states, one from each geo political zone, were taking part in the pilot project.

He listed the beneficiary states as Katsina, kogi, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom and Osun.

According to him, the agency is looking at the viability of expanding the project when the pilot scheme is being evaluated to cover the whole country.

He said: ” In all these states 50 youths were trained and we are providing them with computers saying that we have them into a group three persons and each group shall be given a computer so that they can develop their businesses to boost small enterprises growth in the country.

“The agency employed knowledgeable people who trained the youths to develop e business in various capacities.

“We are not giving them any financial assistance but the knowledge is worth it and computers to fend for them and do businesses to develop the nation and economy”, the DG added.

