Dutse varsity raises alarm over fake 2019/2020 admission cut-off point

The Federal University Dutse (FUD), Jigawa, has called on candidates and parents to disregard the fake cut-off point for 2019/2020 admission currently circulating in the social media.

The clarification is made in a statement signed by the university’s Registrar, Malam Bukar Usman, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday.

“The attention of the Federal University Dutse has been drawn to a fake 2019/2020 admission cut- off point circulating in the social media in the Facebook of Kano State Media Frontiers.

“The University would like to inform the general public that it has not released any cut-off point for the 2019/2020 academic session.

“Cut-off points will be released after the National Admission Policy Meeting scheduled for June 11, 2019.

“The University would like to appeal to candidates and parents to wait for the official announcement of the cut-off point through the appropriate media channels.

“The general public should, therefore, disregard the fake cut-off point currently circulating in the social media,” the institution advised. (NAN)

