Dutse varsity: FG gives assurance of upgrade of medical sciences facilities

The Federal Government has given the assurance that facilities at the College of Medical Sciences, Federal University, Duste, Jigawa State, will be upgraded to ensure accreditation of the program.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said this yesterday in Abuja when he received the University Management Team in his office.

He stressed the importance of accreditation of the program as it would facilitate teaching and learning in the University.

He assured that everything would be done by the Federal Government to ensure that the request of the University to upgrade the facilities at the State Specialist Hospital to the required standard of a Teaching Hospital would be given due consideration.

Speaking earlier, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Duste, Prof. Fatimah Batul Muktar, said that the National University Commission (NUC) had given approval for the University to embark on the program and that Jigawa State Government had graciously released his Specialist Hospital to the University to be used as a Teaching Hospital.

She urged the Federal Government to expedite action on the upgrade of the facilities at the Specialist Hospital since accreditation panel is due to visit the University in November, this year.

