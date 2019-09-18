Dutse Varsity dismisses employment discrimination rumour

  1. Home
By Aliyu M. Hamagam, Dutse Published Date
Federal University Dutse (FUD)

The Vice Chancellor, Federal University Dutse (FUD), Professor Fatima Batul Muktar has dismissed the rumour going round that the University discriminates against the people of its host community, Dutse Emirate, in the area of employment opportunities.

The vice chancellor made the statement when she received members of Dutse Concern Forum, Jigawa state on a courtesy visit.

She said the institution could not employ every qualified indigene from its catchment area because there was no room to accommodate all.

“it is not true that we are not employing the citizens of Dutse as being speculated in some quarters. Please I want you to help educate the people to know that this is a federal institution, where federal character must come into play,” she said.

The vice chancellor explained that among the breakthrough made by the University was the invention of tea bag through the use of Dinya fruit, adding that the product had since became a household name in Jigawa state.

Professor Muktar, also appealed to the forum to make use of its influence to canvass for more support from philanthropists to assist the University with some meaningful projects that are of dear need in the institution.

In his response on behalf of the forum, Professor Ya’u Haruna Shuaibu said the forum was in the University to appreciate the vice chancellor for her selfless service that transformed the University.

He said, “The community is overwhelmed with the construction and establishment of computer science, medical college, construction of medical student hostel at Rasheed Shekoni Teaching Hospital (RSTH) and a plan to establish faculty of education and many more by the University under the leadership of the vice chancellor.”

