Dutse emir urges farmers to emulate women over loan repayment

The Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi has urged Jigawa male farmers to emulate their women counterpart in repayment of loan they have collected from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Sanusi explained that records had indicated that women farmers had repaid about 85 percent of the credit facilities they had collected from the CBN.

The emir, who was represented by Ajiyan Dutse, Alhaji Safiyanu Ahmed, at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Fair, said prompt payment of loan could help in opening the door for others to also benefit, saying such credit schemes were usually operate under revolving system.

“Male farmers should borrow a leaf from women farmers, who proved to be prompt in loan repayment. The male farmers should also repay their loans so that those that have not benefitted could benefit,” he said.

In his remark, the leader of the CBN team, Alhaji Aliyu Katuka said they were in the state with a view to create awareness about the apex bank activities that bordered on economic development initiative.

“The fair is planned to mobilize the low income but economic active people, especially, women, youth, entrepreneurs, farmers and financial service provider to come together, interact and create synergy towards enhancing access to finance, increase productivity, generate employment, create wealth and engender sustainable growth.

“These initiatives include, Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF), Micro Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSME), Micro Finance policy and Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACS),” he concluded.

