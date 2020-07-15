Dutch legend Sneijder considering comeback

ADVERTISEMENT

Wesley Sneijder is considering coming out of retirement to play football next season, according to Dutch media.

The 36-year-old will start training later this month at amateur team DOS Holland Stichtse Boys (DHSC) in Utrecht, which could lead to him joining hometown club FC Utrecht.

Sneijder, who won a record 134 caps for his country and played at Ajax, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, is to make a bid to return to fitness after a year out of the game.

His brother, Jeffrey Sneijder, told reporters: “Wesley wants to lose weight and be busy. He did say that it might give him an itch to play again.

