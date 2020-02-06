Durbar: El-Rufai revokes C of O of Abacha’s family hotel

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has revoked the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) belonging to the disputed Durbar Hotel, located along the Gen. Muhammadu Buhari/Independence Way, Kaduna.

In a letter dated December 31, 2019 and addressed to Alhaji Mohammed Abacha, the governor said the property, believed to be owned by the late Gen. Sani Abacha, was revoked for owing grand rent for the period of 19 years.

However, Mohammed Abacha said he received the letter on January 29, 2020, alleging that the government dispatched the letter on January 24, 2020 after the demolition of the hotel had been carried out.

The letter was jointly signed on January 3rd, 2020 by the Governor and the Deed Registrar, Yusuf Muawiyah of the Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS).

El-Rufai, also accused the Abacha family of “violation of terms of grant; security and safety risk to people of Kaduna tsate.”

He further stated: “In the light of the above, you are hereby notified that the said plot of land had thus been revoke in line with section 28 of the Land Used Act, 2004.

“And whereas the said Durbar Hotels Company Nigeria Ltd has/have failed to comply with the conditions of the grant, it has become necessary that the Certificate of Occupancy No. KD17789 be revoked.

“Now therefore, in exercise of power conferred upon me by the Land Use Act, CAP L5 Laws of the Federation, Nigeria 2004, I hereby revoke with effect from the 30th day of December, 2019 the Right of Occupancy over the above mentioned plot.”

A High Court in Kaduna presided by Justice Hannatu Balogun on January 21 restrained Governor Nasir El-Rufai and agencies of the Kaduna State Government from demolishing and taking over of Durbar Hotel Plc.

However, the Hotel has since been demolished and its land cleared by Kaduna State Government.

