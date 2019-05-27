Durant unlikely to be fit to face Raptors

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Durant is unlikely to be ready for the start of the NBA Finals, but the Golden State Warriors are hopeful he can return during the series.

The Finals begin on May 31, pitting the two-time defending champions Warriors against Toronto.

Sidelined with a right calf strain, Durant has not been cleared to begin on-court activities but continues to make good progress with his rehabilitation, according to the team.

“At this point, it is unlikely that he will play at the beginning of the 2019 NBA Finals, but it’s hopeful that he could return at some point during the series,” the Warriors said.

A two-time Finals MVP, Durant sat out Golden State’s close-out Game 6 win against the Houston Rockets on May 10 and missed all four games of the Western Conference finals sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors also provided an update about center DeMarcus Cousins, who hasn’t played since the first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers because of a torn left quadriceps muscle.

