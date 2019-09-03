Duke: Why my successors abandoned Tinapa

ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke has expressed dismay over the abandonment of the Tinapa Business Leisure by two succeeding regimes after him.

Duke initiated the massive project designed to be export free zone, when he was governor of the state.

Speaking to journalists in Calabar, Duke regretted that the infrastructure had been allowed to waste, saying the non-usage of Tinapa was the greatest disservice his successors have done to the state.

“Tinapa has not been put to use and we have shot ourselves on the foot when we did not put it to use. Government is continuous and the successor is always smarter than the predecessor,” he stated.

He said so much was expended on Tinapa and was supposed to be the pride of the state, but said the place had been left to rot because his successors did not understand the concept.

