Dud cheque: Court fixes Dec 10 for trial of oil marketer

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, has adjourned the trial of an oil marketer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Oluokun, who was charged before the court on alleged issuance of dud cheques valued at $1.6 million, till December 10

Ayodeji was charged before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo alongside his oil firm, Peak Petroleum Industry Nigeria Limited, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on two-count charge.

The defendant and his company were first arraigned before the court on January 21, 2019, on the offence.

EFCC in a charge marked ID/8509c/19, alleged that the defendant and his company, sometimes in 2014, approached the management of GOSL Nigeria Limited, for a loan of $1 million and $666,666 respectively to enable him carry out operation activities in his company’s oil field in Bayelsa State.

He was said to have assured the company which is the complainant in the charge against him, that he would repay the money within a year.

Following the defendant’s failure to repay the loan as promised, he was alleged to have issued two post-dated Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited cheques dated June 26, 2014 for the sum of $1 million and $666,666 respectively.

The EFCC stated that upon presentation of the cheques to the bank for withdrawal by the complainant on several occasions, they were returned due to insufficient funds.

The offence according to the prosecution, is contrary to and punishable under Section 1(1) (b) of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act, Cap D 11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Ayodeji had however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and accordingly admitted to bail..

