Dubai Foundation screens, treats 5,238 eye patients

A four-year integrated and sustainable comprehensive eye care partnership programme from 2019-2023 entered between Katsina State Government and the United Arab Emirate-based Noor Foundation has so far screened 5,238 patients in three hospitals of Katsina, Funtua and Daura.

A total of 1,039 had cataract surgery, 2,313 treated with either glasses or medications.

Speaking on the partnership during the flagging off of another session of the programme yesterday, the state Commissioner of Health, Engineer Nuhu Danja, said the programme aims at improving quality of life and socio-economic status of the people through improved access to quality eye care.

According to him, by the end of the programme 12,000 people are expected to have cataract surgeries and 37,000 to be screened and treated for eye diseases.

A consultant to the foundation, Dr. Mohammed Mansur Rabiu said under the arrangement about 1.5million people are to be enlightened on health education.

