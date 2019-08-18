D’Tigress battle Senegal for fourth FIBA Afrobasket title

ADVERTISEMENT

The national female basketball team, D’Tigress will today battle host nation, Senegal in the finals of the FIBA Women’s Afrobasket in Dakar Arena.

The Nigerian side are the defending champions and today’s match is a repeat of 2017 edition where D’Tigress won by 65-48.

D’Tigress defeated Mali, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Tunisia enroute the finals.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari urged D’Tigress to do Nigeria proud again by winning the trophy one more time.

In a congratulatory message, conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari congratulated the team who beat Mali, 79-58, Friday night to qualify for the final of FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2019 going on in Dakar, Senegal.

President Buhari assured the team, reputed to be the best female national basketball team in Africa, of “100 per cent support’’ by the government and people of Nigeria.

“The President urges the team to rise to the occasion and make the nation proud.

“Our best wishes to D’Tigress. Win the trophy and conquer the continent one more time,” the State House statement said.

