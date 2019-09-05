D’Tigers devour Korea 108-66, edge closer to 2020 Olympics

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s, D’Tigers are poised to pick a ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics following a 108-66 victory over Korea in their last group match at the ongoing FIBA World Cup in China.

D’Tigers who bounced back from two defeats to Russia and Argentina turned up the heat on the Asians to put the team in contention for an Olympic berth as the best African side at the World Cup.

With Puerto Rico’s win over Tunisia, D’Tigers have the highest differential points of +24 more than any African team in China.

In their must win match against Korea, D’Tigers shot to the lead seconds to the end of first quarter courtesy of a last gasp 2 points layup from Ike Iroegbu to win the quarter, 17-15 points.

Second quarter also ended in similar fashion as D’Tigers extended their lead to 18 points to end the first half 49-31 points.

Michael Eric was the top performer of the night with 17points and 9 rebounds to lead Nigeria’s 42-point win which became the highest point margin against a non-African opponent.

Captain, Ike Diogu also put in a sterling performance with 16 points and 6 rebounds while Chimezie Metu with 15 points was the highest rebounder of the day with 9.

Speaking at the post match conference, Head Coach, Alex Nwora said finally getting the win and getting their 2020 Olympics qualification back on track was comforting.

“We didn’t come to the World Cup just to fight for the Olympics ticket. We came with the mindset of a podium finish, but sadly we could not achieve this. We are happy to be back in the race for the Olympics.”

However, following the failure of D’Tigers to progress to the second round, Nigeria will play against Ivory Coast on Friday and host nation, China on Sunday in the Classification Round for a ticket to Tokyo.

