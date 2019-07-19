DSS to go after fraudsters cloning govt websites

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of State Services (DSS) said it would go after criminals cloning official websites of government agencies to defraud members of the public.

In a statement yesterday, the spokesman of the Service, Peter Afunanya, said instances abound where the official identities/paraphernalia of certain Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been used by these criminals to short change vulnerable persons.

He said, “Notably, the Nigeria Social Investment Trust Fund (NSITF) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has so far suffered the tricks of these fraudsters who use decoys to manipulate their victims.

“This, in the case of NSITF, has resulted in the loss of varying sums of money by those promised huge returns on Federal Government’s investments and other poverty alleviation initiatives which ended up as fraudulent Ponzi schemes or money doubling ventures.”

He also said some persons have also engaged in the illegal sale of NYSC kits and accoutrements to prospective Corps members.

“While the DSS is already working with these agencies to identify and apprehend the suspects, the Service enjoins the public and prospective corps members, to be wary and note these fraudulent developments,” he said.

