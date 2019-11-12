DSS shot, pepper spray protesters at headquarters

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), on Tuesday, fired gunshots in the air, tear-gassed and pepper-sprayed protesters demanding the release of Sahara Reporters Publisher, Omoyele Sowore, at its Abuja Headquarters.

Daily Trust gathered that the protesters led by Deji Adeyanju convened at the Headquarters of the Service, were about to address journalists, when masked operatives descended on them with an order to disperse the protest.

It was learnt that the operatives were at first resisted by the protesters, some of whom sat on the floor.

This was when an operative pulled out his service pistol and shot several rounds into the air, a source who witnessed the protest told Daily Trust.

The operatives also used pepper spray and tear gas to enforce the dispersal order on the protesters, which caused chaos at the scene, as many of the protesters and journalists were forced to disperse.

It was furthered learned that some journalists were manhandled, while even some lost their valuables, including damage to their vehicles in the ensuing fracas.

When contact to explain why the protesters were dispersed and why Sowore is still in custody despite claims that he has met his bail conditions, DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, did not reply messages sent to his phone as at the time of filing this report.

