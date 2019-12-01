DSS rescues two children, three years after abduction in Kebbi

ADVERTISEMENT

The personnel of the Department of State Service (DSS) on Sunday rescued two more children, aged 3 and 4, from their abductors in Kebbi state.

The children, according to the DSS, were stolen by their abductors on February 16, 2016 before they were rescued and reunited with their parents on today.

A woman whose name was simply given as Aghata and two other accomplices, Moses and Samson have been arrested in connection with their abduction.

The three suspected child traffickers were arrested in Enugu, Anambra and Lagos states respectively.

While reuniting the children with their parents at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said two of the suspects were arrested in connection with the abduction and sale of the two children that were earlier rescued by the DSS on the 10th of November this year in Zuru area of the state.

He said additional two children were just being rescued by the DSS in Zuru area of the state.

“The 4 year old boy, Silan-Laini James was stolen while playing in front of his grandfather’s home at Sha Da Wanka in Tudun Wada, Zuru local government area of Kebbi state,” the governor said.

Bagudu said the children were rescued after months of painstaking investigations by the DSS on series of abductions that had taken place particularly in Zuru area of the state.

The mother of one of the rescued children, Mercy Daniel while being reunited with her son urged mothers to be more vigilant with their children.

“Though what happened to me can happen to any other mother, I urged parents particularly mothers to be more vigilant with their children these days”, she said.

