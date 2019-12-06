DSS releases Sowore

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of State Services last night released the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 general elections, Omoyele Sowore.

A DSS source told Daily Trust that Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement, detained on August 3, 2019, was released alongside his co-detainee, Adebayo Bakare.

Their release came hours after the Federal High Court in Abuja had given the DSS a 24-hour ultimatum to release them.

The court had earlier in September ordered Sowore’s release.

Half-naked women from Sowore’s hometown in Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State had earlier yesterday stormed the Federal High Court, Abuja, to protest against his continued detention.

Sowore and Bakare been prosecuted before the Federal High Court in Abuja by the Federal Government on charges of treasonable felony instituted against them in the wake of their call for #RevolutionNow protests across the country to demand ‘‘better governance’’.

Presidential spokesmen, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu; Isa Funtua and ThisDay publisher, Nduka Obaigbena, had reported visited Sowore in the DSS’ detention for what the Presidency called an intervention by the media community.

At the resumed sitting of the court yesterday, Sowore’s counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), had said that while trial in the matter was fixed to commence yesterday, he would be asking for a short adjournment.

He based his application on the ground that the prosecution just furnished him with some documents and video clips that he would need to go through with his client, adding, however, that he lacked access to his client, who though has been granted bail by the court, is in the custody of the DSS.

The prosecution counsel, Hassan Liman (SAN), had informed the court that he was not aware of the defence counsel’s inability to see his client because he was aware that the defence counsel visited his client on the 19th of November at the headquarters of the DSS in Abuja.

