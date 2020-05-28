DSS releases journalist detained for ‘defaming’ Akwa Ibom commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

The journalist with XL 106.9 FM Uyo in Akwa Ibom State, Kufre Carter, arrested for allegedly defaming Dominic Ukpong, the state’s Commissioner of Health, has regained his freedom.

Inibehe Effiong, counsel to the journalist, who confirmed the development said he was freed yesterday.

Effiong said Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General of the DSS gave instruction that the court order should be obeyed.

“On Wednesday, 27th May, 2020 at about 9:30 a.m., our client, Kufre Carter, a sport’s journalist with XL 106.9 FM in Uyo regained his freedom after spending one month in the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) at the instance and on the instigation of the Akwa Ibom State Government,” Effiong said in a statement.

“This came after the Director-General of the SSS, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, ordered the SSS Command in Akwa Ibom State to comply with the valid and subsisting Order of the Court and release our client.”

He also dismissed claims that the journalist had tendered an apology to Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel.

