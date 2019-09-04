DSS, police take over venue of Election Tribunal judgment in Calabar

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the Department of State Security and Nigeria Police have taken over the Moore Road venue of the Cross River State Elections Petition Tribunal as Justice Vincent Agbata is expected to deliver judgments on 10 petitions this morning.

As at 8am, huge crowd of party loyalists and associates of petitioners and respondents attempted to force themselves into the venue.

The Tribunal is expected to deliver judgments in 10 election petitions, including that of former Senate leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba and many other top politicians.

Security operatives and Tribunal officials had a rough time trying to control the crowd.

Daily Trust correspondent observed hot exchange of words between them.

Secretary to the Tribunal, Mrs Josephine Ekperobe had to issue a stern caution to those inside the tiny hall that she would be forced to ensure that lawyers have comfortable seats for the day’s business.

