DSS parade suspect over fake President Buhari wedding video

The Department of State Service (DSS), Friday, paraded one Kabiru Mohammed of Dala Local Government area, Kano state, over the fabrication and dissemination of a fake wedding video between President Mohammadu Buhari and two female members of his cabinet.

The spokesman of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya who paraded the suspect at the headquarters of the Service in Abuja, recalled that between August and October 2019, the fake video was widely circulated on the internet and on social media.

He said the purported video showed the wedding of President Buhari; the minister of finance Zainab Ahmed and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq respectively.

The DSS said on 11th October it received a petition and a formal complaint from the minister of finance Zainab Ahmed who asked for an investigation on the video and the info-graphic, with a view to identifying the person or group involved in the circulation of such materials.

Afunanya said the Service succeeded in arresting Kabiru Mohammed who has confessed to having initiated the creation and circulation of the defamatory video.

He said the investigation is on-going to determine the actual reasons and intent in creating and disseminating the false video, even though the suspect had confessed that he belongs to a political group in Kano State.

He also warned Nigerians against the spread of false news on the social media, because victims of such fake news experience untold pains.

The suspect, Kabiru Mohammed, who spoke in Hausa language while fielding questions from journalists confessed that he created and circulated the video.

Although, Kabiru Mohammed was unable to explain why he created the video, whilst begging forgiveness from the authorities, said he is of the Kwankwasiya political movement in Kano, on which social media platform the video was first disseminated.

He also said he is a supporter the President Mohammad Buhari’s All Progress Congress (APC) at the Federal level and the Kwankwasiya movement at the State level in Kano.

