DSS institute now same level with NIPSS

The Department of State Services (DSS), Institute for Security Studies (ISS), has been elevated to the National Institute of Security Studies (NISS) taking it to the same level of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), and the National Defence College (NDC).

The spokesman of the DSS, Peter Afunanya told journalists during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, that President Muhammadu Buhari recently signed the Act for the establishment of the NISS, under the administrative control of the DSS, however with financial autonomy.

He said the institute is to be a leading centre for the provision of competence and enhanced training for middle and top level managers of security in order to advance the best practices in conflict prevention, mitigation and resolution.

He said the institute is to promote inter-service, inter-agency and international cooperation among intelligence, security and law enforcement agencies both locally and regionally to enhance global peace.

He said it is also to provide senior level security and law enforcement personnel with skills and capacity for strategic management and also award postgraduate diploma and degree in the field of intelligence and security management.

He said the institute also has the mandate to elevate deserving Ph.D holders to the rank of professors in their respective areas of specialization.

Afunanya said, “the institute would award participants on completion of their programe the designation Fellow of Security Institute (fsi), and the certificate awarded shall be at par with the certificate awarded by the NIPSS and NDC.”

