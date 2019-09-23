DSS disowns fake Twitter handles

  1. Home
By Ronald Mutum

The Department of State Service (DSS) yesterday disowned fake Twitter handles it said were designed to deceive the public.

A statement from the spokesman of the DSS, Peter Afunanya said, “This is to inform the public and particularly, social media users that the Department of State Services (DSS) does not own, use or operate any official Twitter handles.”

He said, “The Service, therefore, disowns the ones, notably DSS 255 and DSS_NG_, currently in circulation.”

“These Twitter handles which also bear the Service’s symbols are not only fake but designed by their creators to deceive, misinform and defraud unsuspecting persons,” he added.

He said it is also believed that such handles were desperately created by subversive elements to spread fake news and falsehood.

He said the public is hereby warned to disregard them and any messages they may contain, adding that, a detailed investigation has already commenced ensuring that the suspects would be apprehended and prosecuted.

