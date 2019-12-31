DSS denies arresting, detaining Abubakar Idris

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of State Services (DSS), has said one Abubakar Idris (Dadiyata) is not in the custody of the service as published in the national dailies.

In a statement on Tuesday, the spokesman of the Service, Peter Afunanya, said its attention had been drawn to serial allegations by sections of the media that the Service was illegally detaining some Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “Of specific mention were Abubakar Idris (aka Dadiyata) and Agba Jalingo, said to have been arrested in Kaduna and Cross River States respectively by the Service.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

“These allegations, to say the least, are spurious and can only be taken for what they are – deliberate and subversive campaigns of calumny to undermine the Service and cast it in bad light before the public.”

He said, that Idris was taken away from his house by some armed men does not suggest that those men were DSS staff.

“It was expected that Daily Trust and Punch should have properly conducted their investigations before holding the Service responsible for the acts it did not commit.

“For the sake of emphasis, the Service has no reasons to deny its arrest and detention of suspects if actually it carried out operations during which such persons were arrested,” he insisted.

Afunanya added that it was not out of place for security and law enforcement agencies to arrest and detain lawbreakers or those suspected to be.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App