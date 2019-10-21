DSS arrests six UI staff over exam malpractices

ADVERTISEMENT

Six staff of the Department of Distance Learning Center, University of Ibadan (UI), have been handed over to the Department of the State Security (DSS) by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Idowu Olayinka over their involvement in examination malpractices.

The Director of communications of the institution, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo, who confirmed the development to reporters in Ibadan on Monday evening, said the director of the centre alerted the Vice Chancellor of the involvement of the said staff in corrupt activities in the school.

The affected staff, according to a source in the school, were arrested last Friday for allegedly helping in smuggling scripts for students writing examinations; fabrications of Computer Based Test results; falsification of clearance, mostly for students who have student disciplinary cases among others.

The affected staff are; Edward Eborgu (Head of UI DLC software Unit); Kehinde Ajao (Head Student Support); Shola Akintunde (Executive Officer and Media representative); Ademola Okunola (IT personnel); one Lanre (IT personnel) and a certain David in the Director’s office were among those arrested for their involvement.

The Director of communications of the institution, hinted further that the Vice Chancellor was surprised by the development and approved thorough investigation into the matter.

Oladejo said, “after they were arrested on Thursday last week, some staff have reportedly stayed away from the DLC center located along Sasha.

“When it happened, the director alerted the VC and Prof. Olayinka ordered their arrest.

“Officials of the DSS were invited to effect the arrests. They were found indulging in examination malpractices.

“The Vice Chancellor called on the DSS to engage in rigorous investigation and diligent prosecution to serve as deterrent to others,” Oladejo added.

