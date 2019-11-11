DSS arrests matron, 4 others over abduction of children in Kebbi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of State Security ( DSS) in Kebbi State has arrested a matron working with the Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto and four others over the abduction of two children in Zuru area of the state.

The matron whose name was given as Helen Samuel was arrested with her accomplices, Dorothy Okonkwo, Comfort Nwanko, Uchena Benedict and one Moses from Anambra and Delta states respectively.

Their arrest followed a complaint made by the parents; Yusuf Henso and Rabi Kabiru, to the vigilante group in the area over the disappearance of one of their twins.

It was gathered that the vigilante group also reported the matter to the DSS, which launched an investigation into the matter.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested four months after.

It was further gathered that the twins (Hussein and Hussana) were playing outside their parents’ home in Zuru area of the state when one of them, Hussaina disappeared four months ago.

One other child whose name was given as James was also abducted in Zuru and the suspects changed his name to Chikason, before he was rescued by the DSS.

While reuniting the children with their families at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, commended the DSS for busting the cartel of abductors in the state. He also congratulated the parents for reuniting with their children after four months.

He called on the media to always expose criminal elements in the society. He said there was need for the enactment of a law to protect children from abductors.

