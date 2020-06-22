DSS arraigns Facebook user over post that ‘embarrassed’ Osun Speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of State Service has arraigned a 48-year-old man, Joshua Sayo Oki before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, the state capital over his Facebook post that was considered embarrassing to the Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Mr Timothy Owoeye.

The Prosecutor, Mr Boo Nweke told the court that the accused person committed the offence on 19th of June, 2020 in Osogbo.

He explained that the accused person defamed Owoeye by publishing contemptuous pictures and words on his Facebook account, Sayo Oki.

The prosecutor said the information posted by the accused person was false.

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the accused person was contrary to Section 374(1)b & 374 and punishable under Section 375 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol. 2 Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the offence levelled against him and his counsel, Ibraheem Imran applied for his bail.

The Magistrate, Modupe Awodele granted the bail of the accused person in the sum of N 100,000 with 2 sureties in like sum. The case was adjourned till 14th of July, 2020.

