Drug Abuse: Expert advocates religious approach to curb addiction

A medical expert, Dr Mohammed Adam, on Wednesday in Kano advocated for mainstreaming religious based approach to address the menace of drug and substance abuse among youth and women in Kano state.

Dr Adam, who is a Ghana based Medical practitioner, and the Chief Executive Officer, West African Behavioural Health Addiction Recovery Rehabilitation Support Foundation, WABHARR, gave the advice while delivering a lecture at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in a workshop organized as part of activities marking this year’s International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

He described drug addiction a ‘complex disease’, emphasizing the need for concerted efforts from all and sundry, including religious leaders to be able to contain the menace.

“Addiction is a complex disease, not just the medical class can address this problem. We need to cooperate with our faith-based organizations, our Ummahs to address the issue. Our religion has been our light, our future and our life, and if we do not protect the sanctity of Islam we stand the chance of losing our future through our children who are addicted to drugs because the use of drugs and alcohol are incompatible with Islamic teachings and values.”

He recommended a 12 step model, Milati Islami using Holy Quran to educate the youth on the position of religion on drunkenness and substance intoxication.

“We want to use what we called evidence based that is called cognitive behavioural therapy to set up groups in different schools where kids who are from Islamic background will have the opportunity to go through the steps. It is about 12 steps, like in the Quran the first thing is accepting that we are powerless and Allah is the one that can guide us; and when you say that, and you accept that, you move to step 2 which has to do with accepting that you have the disease of addiction and with your commitment to the will of Allah you will be able to overcome it. So we want to bring people back to remember their faith” he said.

He described the spate of addiction in the society as an indication of a breakdown of social values and family institution.

The Chief Medical Director AKTH, Professor Aminu Zakari Mohammed described the workshop as timely describing the rate of drug abuse in the state as worrisome.

He promised sustain the partnership between AKTH and WABHARR foundation so as to minimize the threat of drug abuse in the state.

The theme for reflection this year’s is “Health for justice, Justice for health.

