Drivers’ license is FG’s property, says FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that drivers licence belongs to the federal government hence, it has the legal power to retain driver’s licence of any erring motorist found culpable in traffic offence.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting organized by the FRSC RS8.17 Ilorin unit command for members of transport unions in the metropolis on Thursday, the unit commander, Zakari Mohammed, however, said that FRSC officials are not authorized to impound vehicle’s documents or papers.

Present at the meeting were members of the NURTW, RTEAN, ACCOMORAN, market leaders and other transport related organizations in the area.

Presenting a paper, titled, Your right when dealing with FRSC official, the corps’ legal officer, Kayode Ajibike, said that driver’s licence allows motorists to make use of roads as a tax payer.

Ajibike also said that the FRSC officials have the legal power to tow vehicles of any erring driver who had obstructed the road or driven suspected stolen vehicle, saying such vehicle would be handed over to police.

Speaking on limitations of the FRSC officials, the legal officer said that motorists could challenge validity of any arrest when it was observed that such offence was graduating outside the law of the land.

“If you know you have not committed the offence for which you are accused, you can challenge such road safety official. When you also know that you have been given bad treatment you are empowered to take photo or video shot of the matter, take name from the name tag of the official, take down date, time and the road the incident happened to seek redress and send such complaint through e-mail address: info@frsc.gov.ng, complaint@frsc.gov.ng or deliver personally at the FRSC headquarters, Abuja”, he said.

