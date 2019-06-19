Driver’s Licence: FRSC urges applicants to embrace bypass capture

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday urged applicants of Drivers’ Licence renewal to embrace the Bypass Capture Scheme which was an improved scheme for obtaining licence.

Mr Bisi Kazeem, Corps Public Education Officer, gave the advice in a statement in Abuja.

According to him, the corps introduced the Bypass Capture scheme on the National Driver’s License (NDL) to improve the ease of obtaining the licence and save applicants’ time waiting for capture.

“An applicant for Bypass Capture will simply make payment online and visit the collection centre to pick up the permanent licence when it is ready.”

“There is no need to visit any Drivers’ Licence Centre (DLC) to recapture his/her biometric information again.”

“An applicant who is either renewing or applying for a re-issue can use the Bypass Capture feature,” he said.

Kazeem explained that the Bypass Capture was only available to applicants who had existing biometric information on the NDL system.

He said that such applicants must have gone through the FRSC Driver’s Licence process and have their biometric captured at any of the FRSC licence centre.

Kazeem said that an applicant could only apply for Bypass Capture for the first licence renewal which was after three or five years.

“The second renewal which will be after a minimum of six years, will require an applicant to recapture his biometrics,’’ he said. (NAN)

