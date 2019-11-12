Driver risks 7-year jail over car theft

ADVERTISEMENT

A 38-year old driver may be sentenced to seven-year jail term if found guilty of stealing his master’s car.

The accused person – Moses Ogal – was charged with a one-count criminal charge by the police from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Ikeja. He was alleged to have committed the offence on September 10, 2019 at about 0730 hours at Abijo within the Lagos magisterial district.

The accused person allegedly stole a Toyota Sienna vehicle with Registration No. KTU 481 FJ, property of one Joshua Ojie and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015, which provides for a seven year jail term as punishment if found guilty. When the charge was read out to the accused person, he pleaded not guilty.

Trial magistrate, Bakare however admitted the accused person to N400, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum. Trial was fixed for December 5.

