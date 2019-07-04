Driver in court for allegedly selling company car without consent

ADVERTISEMENT

A 28-year-old man, Yunusa Hassan, on Wednesday appeared before a Mararaba Upper Area Court, sitting in Nasarawa State, for allegedly selling a company car valued at N1.3 million.

The police charged the defendant, who resides at Kabayi, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, with three counts of conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Ejeh, told the court that Malam Ma’aji Akwanga of New Nyanya Transport Company, Mararaba, reported the matter at the Sani Abacha Road Police Station, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, on June 6.

Ejeh said the defendant conspired with another man, now at large, and sold the company car with Registration number MKD987SB, valued at N1.3 million.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 and one surety in like sum.

Shekarau ordered that the surety must be resident within ​the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the case till July 17, for further hearing.(NAN)

