Driver docked for alleged manslaughter

A 28-year-old truck driver, Kenneth David, has been arraigned before an Ore Chief magistrate’s Court for reckless driving which led to the death of another driver.

The accused brought before the court, on six count charge of dangerous and reckless driving.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Muideen Yekini told the court that David committed the offence on June 14, 2019 at about 0124hrs along Benin /Ore expressway at Akinjagunla area of Ore.

Yekini told the court that the accused being the driver in charge of a Scania truck with number plate OGFZA-675RV, allegedly drove the vehicle on the highway in a manner which was dangerous to the public and caused the

death of one Mr. kehinde Ganiyu.

He was said to have also damaged one Mack tanker truck marked Lagos

AKD-126Xl and caused injury to two men, Tijani idris and Obi Uzoma

respectively

The offence was contrary to an punishable under section 5, 6, 6(1) and 10 of the federal highway acts cap F13 vol. 6 laws of the federal republic of Nigeria 2004

The accused pleaded not guilty to the counts charge when read to him. The prosecutor prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file properly.

Counsel to the accused, Mr. Adegboye did not oppose the adjournment date requested by the prosecutor. But he urged the court to grant the accused bail in most liberal terms.

Magistrate, Mr. T.J. Ajayi, ordered the remand of the accused person in Okitipupa prison custody.

The case was adjourned to June 30 for further bail consideration.

