Driver bags five years jail for stealing fuel

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Plateau state on Wednesday, sentenced a 31-year-old driver, Nasiru Ibrahim, to five years imprisonment for stealing 1,200 litres of fuel.

The judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Ibrahim after he pleaded guilty to stealing 1,200 litres of fuel from a tanker laden with petrol which he was told to deliver somewhere.

Suleiman, however, gave the convict an option to either pay a fine of N50,000 or spend five years in prison and to also pay N300,000 as compensation to the complainant.

The judge said the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such act of cheating.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Daniel Longwal, told the court that the case was reported on Oct. 10, at the Nasarawa Gwong Police Station by Ibrahim Haji of Rikkos, who is the Complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convict was entrusted with a tanker loaded with fuel and he sold 1,200 litres of the fuel valued at N162,000 and converted the money to personal use.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 287 and 307 of the Penal Code.

On arraignment, the accused pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency. (NAN)

