Driver arrested for flouting Covid-19 lockdown in Osunn   

The task force team enforcing lockdown to curb spread of covid19 in Osun State on Friday apprehended a bus driver for contravening the lockdown order.

The vehicle and the driver were handed over to the Divisional Police Headquarters in Ifon.

The Special Adviser to the government on Water Resources and Energy, Ibitoye Adeniran in an exclusive chat with Daily Trust at the scene said the action of the driver was bad.

He said the State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola would spare no effort in tackling the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Adeniran appealed to residents of Osun State to obey government directives and follow preventive measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

