Driver arraigned for allegedly stealing cashew nuts worth N4m

A 29-year-old truck driver, Sunday Oladosu, who allegedly stole 113 bags of cashew nuts valued at N4 million from the container he was transporting, on Friday appeared in a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Oladosu, who resides in Ibadan, with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in February, at Iju Ishaga area of Ogun state.

He said the complainant, Mr Tajudeen Adeniji, hired the defendant and an agent, (who is still at large) to transport 350 bags of cashew nuts to Apapa port for export.

Oriabure alleged that the defendant and his accomplice removed 113 bags of cashew nuts out of the container with number CAIU 4796618.

He alleged that the defendant sold 100 bags out of the 113 bags for N500,000 to a business man, whom the police is yet to identify.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 411 stipulates two years imprisonment for the offence of conspiracy while that of stealing attracts three years.

The Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Ojuromi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Ojuromi adjourned the case until Aug. 27 for trial. (NAN)

