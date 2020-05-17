Drenkat: Police arrest suspected killer of Unijos lecturer, rescue daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

The Plateau State Police Command, has arrested one of the suspected killers of the Unijos lecturer Dr. Nandi Drenkat who was killed on Friday night.

Daily Trust reported how suspected kidnappers killed Dr. Drenkat and abducted his daughter at his residence around 12 midnight on Friday.

The state commissioner of police, Edward Chuka Egbuka, disclosed this on Sunday while parading the suspect at the state police command.

Edward also said the daughter of the killed lecturer and one other person were rescued during a gun duel with the kidnappers on the hills of Babale of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

The commissioner narrated that “On 16/5/2020 at about 0030 hours, the command received a distressed call at road 6 University Senior Staff Quarters, Jos that hoodlums have entered the house of Dr Nandi Drenkat.

“On receiving the information on same date, the police mobile force, operatives from Anti-kidnapping Unit (AKU), Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the command, vigilante groups and hunters deployed to the hilly areas.

“In the ensuing gun duel between the operatives and the kidnappers, one of the kidnappers, Ali Mohammed was shot on the right leg and was arrested with AK 47 rifle with breach number 1984/ AP 0240, 29 round of live ammunition were also recovered from him, ” the commissioner added.

Edward however called on members of the public to help the command with useful information that would lead to arrest of the remaining suspects.

He said that the police under his watch would not relent on their efforts to deal with criminal elements in the state.

