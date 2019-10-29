Drama in court as 35-year-old fashion designer wee-wee inside dock 

ADVERTISEMENT

There was a mild drama at the Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State when an accused person, Ibrahim Saheed urinated inside the dock during his arraignment by police for burglary.

The incident initially stalled the arraignment of the 35-year-old fashion designer as he was taken out of the dock but eventually brought back and re-arraigned.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Oluwasegun told the court that on 24th of October, 2019 at about 02:10am at Kinikun street, Africa area, Osogbo, the accused break into the house of one Mr Abdulsalam Tajudeen through the ceiling.

He said the accused committed an offence contrary to, and punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal code, Cap 34 volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offense levelled against him. He had no counsel. He begged the Magistrate to release him to go home, saying he has no one to stand surety for him.

In his ruling, Magistrate Opeyemi Badmus granted him bail with the sum of N50,000 and a surety. He adjourned the case to 19th of November, 2019.

However, as the man could not even attempt to meet the bail condition, he was whisked into the waiting prison van.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App