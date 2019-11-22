Drainage Contractors beg El-Rufai to pay N1.2 bn contract agreement

ADVERTISEMENT

Group of KADRA drainage contractors in Kaduna State have begged the state governor, Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai for the completion of their contract agreement amounting to N1.2 billion.

Chairman of the group, Aminu Idris, while addressing newsmen in Kaduna said several letters had already been written to the Kaduna state government and that none yielded positive result.

“We are calling on the government of Kaduna state to come to our aid. As I speak to you now, our members are finding it so difficult to carry out their responsibilities as the head of the family”, he said.

A member of the group, Nasir Abubakar also explained that a committee was set up by the government sometimes last year, which according to him had certified the quality of the contracts carried out by the contractors.

“Most of our members secured loan from the banks to carry out these contracts across the 23 local government of the state. But today, we are in pains due to non payment of the contract fees by the government,” he said.

Abubakar said six of their members were in prison on allegations of preach of agreement between them and their suppliers, while four others are on their sick bed.

When asked, what would be the next line of action should the Kaduna state government failed to pay, the group said: ” we have no option than to continue begging the government to look into our plight”.

It was gathered that the initial contract agreement was N1.8 billion, while six hundred million naira were paid by the state government sometimes before the last general elections.

