Dr. Thomas John appointed as NNPC Board alternate chair

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr. Thomas M.A. John as Acting Alternate Chairman of the NNPC Governing Board.

A statement from the corporation said Dr. John, a former Group Managing Director of the NNPC, is before the appointment, a member of the NNPC Governing Board.

He will hold the position of the Acting Alternate Chairman of the Governing Board until a new Minister of Petroleum Resources or Minister of State for Petroleum Resources is appointed to assume the Chairmanship or Alternate Chairmanship position, respectively in line with Sections 1(3) and 2(1) of the NNPC Act.

The new appointment takes effect immediately.

