Dr. Bichi’s exit will cause no harm to Kano PDP – Secretary

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano state, Alhaji Shehu Wada Sagagi, has said that the exit of the state chairman of the party, Dr Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi, will cause no harm to the party.

Sagagi, while speaking with Daily Trust on Tuesday, explained that the party would keep on moving and working with anybody that is willing to help the party attain greater height.

He said the party did not receive any letter from Dr Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi regarding his decampment to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sagagi, however, confirmed that although the chairman had indicated his interest to leave the party, he insisted that Bichi is yet to write to the party in that regard.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He explained that “Off course, Dr Bichi has personally informed me about his intention of leaving the PDP, but officially he did not write to the party.

“So, the PDP as a party is waiting for the chairman to write officially. He is entitled to his opinion.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App