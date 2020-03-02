DPR warns operators of illegal filling stations in Kogi

  1. Home
The Controller of the Department of Petroleum Resources in Kogi State, Mohammed Zangi, has warned operators of illegal petrol stations in the state to regularise their operations or face sanctions.

He gave the warning yesterday in Lokoja on the sidelines of a send-off party organised for the outgoing DPR controller in the state, Amos Jokodola and Alhaji Salau Ahmed, another official of the agency both of whom attained the mandatory retirement age recently.

According to the controller, some owners of filling stations operate without operational licences, while others set up their filling stations in unapproved locations.

He stressed the need to operate within the legal framework of the sector, noting that hotels and recreational centres should be demarcated from petrol outlets.

 

