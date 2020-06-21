DPR tours, seals filling station

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has on Friday taken a tour to assess filling stations across the state for noncompliance of federal government’s directives on reduction of fuel price.

Operation Controller of DPR Field Office, Sadiq Danjuma Ibraheem said marketers are allowed to choose between N121.50kobo per litre to N123.50kobo per litre.

Con oil was selling at N125 per litre which led to the sealing of the stations.

