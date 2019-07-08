DPR shuts 17 illegal LPG outlets in Ibadan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Ibadan said on Monday that it closed down 17 illegal LPG skid in Ibadan and issued warning to nine filling plants in the second quarter of 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Oluyemi Olaonipekun, the Operations Controller of Ibadan Field Office of DPR, disclosed this in Ibadan on Monday while speaking with newsmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olaonipekun said the DPR carried out its operations effectively in monitoring the operations of Retail Oil Marketers (ROM), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) retailers and depot operators.

He said: “The exercise is continous and we will continue to improve as well as carry out the necessary assignments as stipulated by the regulations and oil guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the other two areas, LPG and filling stations, we have been able to curtail people selling at forecourt below the required volume being paid for by the motorists and other buyers to a greater extent in Oyo State.

“To this end, we have not been able to close down any filling station due to unnecessary under-dispensing of the pumps.

“The only area we had closed down filling station is where they have installed skid without our approval.

“In the last three months, we have been able to stop illegal installation of LPG skid and closed down 17 illegally installed skid from operating within our area of operations, that is Oyo State.

“To forestall future occurrence during our routine visit and surveillance, we have gathered data of illegal outfits and their gas suppliers.

” We believe that if they had not been supplied gas they will not be able to sell or have the products.

“We now have the data of the licenced legal operators who are supplying the illegal operators.

“We have thereafter written warning letters to nine major LPG retailer plant owners; if they further supply any unlicensed, unapproved LPG site we will close down their own plants too.

“The law gives us the power to do that based on the conditions in which they got their licences.

” They have some responsibilities and duties to perform and if they fail, we have the power to suspend or revoke their licences.”

He, however, disclosed that DPR was planning to meet with LPG plant owners and stakeholders.

The meeting, he said, would seek ways to curb unnecessary supply of products to unlicensed and unapproved sites.

“We will also go out on a road show to sensitise people on how to safely handle and use LPG.

“LPG is friendly if it is handled carefully,” he said. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App