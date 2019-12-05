DPR seals NNPC Uyo for discharging while selling petrol

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Eket Field Office has sealed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) fuel station in Uyo for discharging petroleum product while selling to customers.

Speaking in Uyo, during routine surveillance, the Operations Controller of DPR in Akwa Ibom state, Mr Tamunoiminabo Kinsgley-Sunday expressed dismay that the NNPC fuel station was discharging Petroleum product and at same time dispensing to motorists.

Kingsley-Sunday who said the action was unsafe and a serious offense, noted that fuel stations must end discharging the product before opening the doors to sell to the public.

He warned fuel stations against the practice, saying it was a huge risk, and added that 70 per cent of accidents happening in fuel stations were due to discharging and dispensing products at the same time.

“NNPC fuel station was caught some hours ago discharging and at the same time dispensing to the public, the place was crowded with vehicles and buyers which is a serious offense.

“That is why you have to cordon the station to discharge. We want to see the number of people who are really concerned with discharge operations but surprisingly NNPC does not know simple safety requirements.

“We asked the manager of that station if he knows that it is unsafe to discharge fuel and dispense it at the same time, and the manager said he was not aware.

“That means NNPC as a retail outlets, do not train their staff; they will be reffered to the appropriate trainners that will train the staff and the manager to know the requirements to run a fuel station in a safe manner as required by safety standard and regulation,” he said.

While responding, Augustine Effiong, the Manager of NNPC fuel station confessed to the unsafe measure, saying that he was taught to discharge in the morning and evening but not to discharge in the afternoon.

“We were told to discharged in the morning hours provided it is not the dispensing line we are discharging to,” he said.

