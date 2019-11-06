DPR seals 9 illegal gas outlets in Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed nine illegal gas outlets (add-on stations) in Kogi for operating without licenses and in unsafe environment.

DPR Controller in Kogi, Engr Amos Jokodola, who led a surveillance team for the exercise on Wednesday, expressed concerns over the emergence of illegal gas outlets in the state.

He said that the dangers in operating such outlets particularly in residential areas were incalculable.

He said that the department would not fold its arm and watch such operators endanger their lives and that of members of the public, adding that it was determined to address it decisively.

According to him, the exercise was also meant to enlighten operators on the need to be safety conscious when dispensing products.

“It is an operational surveillance to observe activities of marketers in oil and gas. We went out for illegal add-on stations operating illegally without licenses and some were operating in residential areas which is not safe for inhabitants of that areas”, he said.

Our correspondent observed that one of the outlets sealed up was sandwiched between residential buildings in Ayetoro-Gbede near Kabba, Kogi West senatorial district while a wooden store was built on the plot of land hosting the gas tanker.

A petrol station was also sealed in Kabba by DPR for operating without valid license as well as under-dispensing petrol to unsuspecting consumers.

Engr Jokodola said the surveillance exercise as well as the enlightenment campaigns will continue in Kogi East and Central senatorial districts Thursday and Friday.

