DPR seals 5 petrol stations in Anambra over sharp practices

ADVERTISEMENT

Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, Anambra State office, has sealed five petroleum stations in Awka for sharp practices.

The stations were also sealed for lack of adequate safety facilities capable of endangering lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DPR team was led on the routine surveillance of petroleum and gas stations in Awka, the state capital by Anambra State Operations Controller, Engineer Ignatius Anyanwu.

According to Anyanwu, DPR was working towards entrenching world class professionalism, accountability and transparency in the sector.

Anyanwu lamented the nonchalant attitude of some stations to safety management.

During the exercise, filling stations with pardonable pump metering were given few days from the day of the visit to service their pump machines while other pumps which were dispensing below standards were sealed off.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App