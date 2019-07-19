DPR seals 3 Gombe filing stations for hoarding, extortion

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) said it has sealed three filing stations and decommissioned three pump machines of three other stations in Gombe metropolis, over alleged sharp practices.

Speaking to newsmen after the exercise, DPR Head of Operations at Gombe Field Office, Mr Bernard Amos, said the stations were sealed over offences which include under-dispensing, hoarding and selling the fuel to motorists above the regulated price.

He said the three filing station that were sealed are; MJS along Gombe main market, Sa’ada Global Energy Resources and MRS along Bauchi Road.

Amos called on managers and fuel attendants to always check their pump machines before commencing the sale of fuel to the customers.

He said those filling stations that were sealed have to pay fine before they would be allowed to re-open for business.

The head of operations reiterated that the DPR will continue its surveillance to ensure that the consumers are not extorted.

