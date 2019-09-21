  1. Home
DPR seals 12 filling stations in Sokoto, Kebbi

By Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto Published Date
File photo

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed up 12 filling stations in Sokoto and Kebbi states for various offences.

According to the Comptroller, Sokoto Field Office, Muhammad Makera, seven of the affected filling stations were operating without license.

Makera, who was addressing newsmen shortly after a routine patrol, said the remaining five were shut for under delivery of fuel to customers.

He said they visited 99 filling stations in the two states during the operation which took place between 17th and 19th of this month.

The DPR Comptroller reiterated commitment to ensure customers were not cheated with the availability of PMS in the country.

“We will not hesitate to deal decisively and in accordance with the laid down rules with any filling station found under dispensing of commodity or operating without a valid license,” he stated.

