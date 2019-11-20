DPR launches digital devices to tackle under-dispensing, fuel adulteration

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to ensure that users of PMS (petrol) in Kano state get value for their money, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Wednesday launched two digital devices to tackle under-dispensing of fuel, and also checkmate flagrant adulteration of the product at filling stations in the state.

The equipment included ‘Octane rating meter’ and Digital Measuring Can used for analyzing quality of the product, by detecting anti-knocking properties in the fuel being served to the customers, as well as measuring the ratio of fuel quantity being dispensed to the required litres respectively.

Speaking while launching the equipment, the Kano/Jigawa Office Controller of the DPR, Alhaji Musa Zarumi Tambuwal, disclosed that the two devices would help to ensure precision in the quantity and quality of the product being served to the public in order for them to get value for their money.

“Due to the dynamics of the industry, the department has launched a digital quantity measuring device and on-the-spot product quality analyser to ensure that the exact quantity of the product is dispensed to the public by the petrol stations’ operators as well as ensuring that the products meet the set quality specifications.”

According to him, the extant analogue process of quality analysis has been time consuming and too cumbersome and cost a lot to both the DPR and the filling station whose product is being analysed.

“You have to take the sample to the laboratory and do the analysis and while doing that, the filling station whose products are under examination must be sealed off.

“However, with this new innovation, with Octane quality analyser, you can carry out the analysis on-the-spot with higher degree of precision,” he added.

The department further sensitized the public on safe handling of petroleum resources with a view to avert resultant consequences relating to fire incidences ahead of the harmattan season.

